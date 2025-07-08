In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Rx
|Brand
|Jeep
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|18.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|259.2 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-