In 2023 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs 77.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less