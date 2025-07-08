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Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee Es
BrandJeepLexus
Price₹ 67.5 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage7.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
7.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Mcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Multi Link
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20 235/45R2
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres-
Length
4914 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm2950 mm
Height
1792 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
2097 kg-
Width
1979 mm1920 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
917 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
ADAS
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
AllYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,2491,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00089,99,000
RTO
7,04,0009,53,900
Insurance
2,91,7493,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4972,22,072

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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