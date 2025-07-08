In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs ES Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Es
|Brand
|Jeep
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|580 km/charge
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|74.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)