In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4