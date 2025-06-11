In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Discovery
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6