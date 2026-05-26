In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Defender
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-