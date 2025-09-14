In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Ev6
|Brand
|Jeep
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|663 km/charge
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|84 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)