In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|T-roc
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4