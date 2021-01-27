|Engine Type
|1.4 Multiair
|1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1368 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹19,86,718
|₹24,51,787
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,29,000
|₹21,35,000
|RTO
|₹1,81,730
|₹2,24,230
|Insurance
|₹75,488
|₹92,057
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹42,702
|₹52,698