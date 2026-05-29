In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Taigun
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-