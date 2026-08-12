In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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