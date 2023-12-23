Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCompass vs Rumion

Jeep Compass vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 1.4 Petrol
₹17.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.4 Multiair-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 2500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1368 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,86,71811,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
17,29,00010,29,000
RTO
1,81,7301,14,900
Insurance
75,48851,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,70225,713

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023
    From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to 11.85 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
    Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
    1 May 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
    Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
    3 May 2022
    Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
    2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
    27 Aug 2021
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    View all
     