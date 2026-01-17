In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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