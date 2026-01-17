In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4