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HomeCompare CarsCompass vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Jeep Compass vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandJeepToyota
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1956 cc2694 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II2TR-FE
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control ArmDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres65
Length
4405 mm4735
Wheelbase
2636 mm2750
Height
1640 mm1795
Width
1818 mm1830
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,38,12020,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
17,96,35117,18,000
RTO
2,40,5441,87,800
Insurance
1,00,72597,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,95643,073
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

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