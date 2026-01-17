In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4