In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Tigor EV Comparison