In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4