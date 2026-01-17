In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Jeep
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs