In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Jeep
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs