In 2024 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs 17.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 1.4 Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Compass: 1368 cc engine, 14 to 19 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less