In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Kushaq Comparison