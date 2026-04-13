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Jeep Compass vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Kushaq
BrandJeepSkoda
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Compass Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II1.0 TSI
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds16.56 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl19.76 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control ArmMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut AssemblyTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50 litres
Length
4405 mm4225 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2651 mm
Height
1640 mm1612 mm
Width
1818 mm1760 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,38,12012,21,767
Ex-Showroom Price
17,96,35110,69,000
RTO
2,40,5441,06,900
Insurance
1,00,72545,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,95626,260
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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