|Engine Type
|1.4 Multiair
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1368 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|₹42,702
|₹NaN