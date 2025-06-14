In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs ZS EV Comparison