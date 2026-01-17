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Jeep Compass vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Jimny
BrandJeepMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Compass Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet IIK15B
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17195 / 80 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres40 litres
Length
4405 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2590 mm
Height
1640 mm1720 mm
Width
1818 mm1645 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatInclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,38,12013,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
17,96,35112,31,500
RTO
2,40,5441,27,980
Insurance
1,00,72538,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,95630,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
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Latest Videos

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