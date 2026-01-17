In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Jimny
|Brand
|Jeep
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4