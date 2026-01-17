In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Invicto
|Brand
|Jeep
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-