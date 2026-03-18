In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Jeep
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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