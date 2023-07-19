In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs XUV500 Comparison