In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Compass
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4