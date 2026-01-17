In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Carnival Comparison