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Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Carnival
BrandJeepKia
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc2151 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Compass Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II2.2L CRDi
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control ArmMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut AssemblyMulti Link
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17235 / 60 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres72 litres
Length
4405 mm5115 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm3090 mm
Height
1640 mm1755 mm
Width
1818 mm1985 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
412
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch11 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneTuscan & Umber
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreyTuscan & Umber
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,38,12074,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
17,96,35163,91,000
RTO
2,40,5448,27,875
Insurance
1,00,7252,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,9561,61,145
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

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