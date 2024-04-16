In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 20.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Compass vs Meridian Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Meridian Brand Jeep Jeep Price ₹ 20.69 Lakhs ₹ 29.9 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl 15 to 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1956 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4