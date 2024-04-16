HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCompass vs Meridian

Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 20.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs Meridian Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Meridian
BrandJeepJeep
Price₹ 20.69 Lakhs₹ 29.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl15 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹20.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control ArmMcPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut AssemblyMultilink with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17-
Length
44054769 mm
Wheelbase
26362782 mm
Height
16401698 mm
Width
18181859 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Bootspace
438824 litres
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6060 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,45,42535,27,004
Ex-Showroom Price
20,69,00029,90,000
RTO
2,71,4253,89,750
Insurance
1,04,5001,46,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,56175,809
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt
Cons
Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridiannull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meridian vs Fortuner

Trending cars

  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Image of Jeep Meridian Overland used for representational purpose only.
    Jeep Meridian facelift confirmed to launch later this year
    16 Apr 2024
    Jeep India Brand Director Priyesh Kumar stands next to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV.
    Interview: In the numbers game but not in rat race, says Jeep India top boss
    27 Apr 2024
    Jeep will only increase the price of the Compass and Meridian.
    Citroen and Jeep announce a price hike of up to 17,000
    23 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle features 'Black' motif with gloss-black finishes for various exterior elements, 18-inch alloys, and a black dual-tone roof.
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle lands in Indian market at 25.39 Lakh. Check details
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
    Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
    1 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
    Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
    3 May 2022
    Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
    2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
    27 Aug 2021
    View all
     