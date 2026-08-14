In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4