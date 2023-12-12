In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.12 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
