Jaguar XF vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1212.35
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73995,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00083,21,000
RTO
5,62,9088,32,100
Insurance
1,92,3313,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9002,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

    Latest News

    The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.
    Porsche Macan EV's interior revealed, gets augmented reality HUD and three screens
    12 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Audi to bring its most powerful car next year
    21 Apr 2023
    Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
    26 Jun 2023
    The Porsche electric sports boat will be an emission-free option best suited for lakes and inland waterways while also being capable on rough seas.
    Porsche electric boat is the ultimate sports machine for wet and wild fun
    27 Jun 2023
