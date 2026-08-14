XF vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Cooper convertible Brand Jaguar MINI Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.