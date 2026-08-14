XF vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Clubman Brand Jaguar Mini Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.