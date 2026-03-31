XF vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf V-class Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.