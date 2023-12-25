Saved Articles

Jaguar XF vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
450 4MATIC LWB
₹93.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1211.11
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,7391,10,50,309
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00096,30,000
RTO
5,62,90810,17,000
Insurance
1,92,3314,02,809
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9002,37,514

