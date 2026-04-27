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Jaguar XF vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Glc
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 55.66 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar XF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.12-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
134-
Length
50674716 mm
Wheelbase
29602888 mm
Kerb Weight
1756-
Height
14571640 mm
Width
20911890 mm
Bootspace
505620 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7462 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteHands-Free
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73990,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00077,00,000
RTO
5,62,9089,91,500
Insurance
1,92,3313,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9001,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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