In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs GLC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Glc
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4