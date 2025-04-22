XF vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Glb Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.