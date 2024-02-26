In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XF vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Gla [2021-2024] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4