Jaguar XF vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2024 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.12-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73977,97,940
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00074,50,000
RTO
5,62,90833,000
Insurance
1,92,3313,14,440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9001,67,608

    Latest News

    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The EQS is one among two fully-electric vehicles Mercedes Benz sells in India currently. The carmaker plans to launch more EVs in coming days.
    Mercedes aims one in every four cars it sells in India to be EVs in 3 years
    18 Aug 2023
    The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA arrive with subtle changes on the cosmetic and feature front, and are likely to arrive in India next year
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features
    26 Aug 2023
    The EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15
    25 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
