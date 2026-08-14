In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs C-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|C-coupe
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6