In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4