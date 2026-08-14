In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4