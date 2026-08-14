In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4