|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.12
|17.5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹63,22,739
|₹47,27,149
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹55,67,000
|₹41,20,000
|RTO
|₹5,62,908
|₹4,41,000
|Insurance
|₹1,92,331
|₹1,65,649
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,35,900
|₹1,01,604