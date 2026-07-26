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Jaguar XF vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Es
BrandJaguarLexus
Price₹ 55.66 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage13.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar XF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
13.12-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm338 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R17 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R17 235/45R2
Ground Clearance
134122 mm
Length
50675145 mm
Wheelbase
29602950 mm
Kerb Weight
1756-
Height
14571575 mm
Width
20911920 mm
Bootspace
505-
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
4-
Fuel Tank Capacity
74-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Speakers
6+17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,7391,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00089,99,000
RTO
5,62,9089,53,900
Insurance
1,92,3313,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9002,22,072

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