In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs ES Comparison