In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-