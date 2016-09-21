|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.12
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹63,22,739
|₹62,86,832
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹55,67,000
|₹59,95,000
|RTO
|₹5,62,908
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹1,92,331
|₹2,58,332
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,35,900
|₹1,35,128