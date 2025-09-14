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Jaguar XF vs Kia EV6

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs EV6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Ev6
BrandJaguarKia
Price₹ 55.66 Lakhs₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Range-663 km/charge
Mileage13.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-84 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)

Filters
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar XF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.12-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
134-
Length
50674695 mm
Wheelbase
29602900 mm
Kerb Weight
1756-
Height
14571570 mm
Width
20911890 mm
Bootspace
505-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
74-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+14
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73969,07,671
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00065,96,638
RTO
5,62,90829,000
Insurance
1,92,3312,81,533
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9001,48,472

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