XF vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Wrangler [2021-2024] Brand Jaguar Jeep Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 62.65 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 kmpl 10.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.