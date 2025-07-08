In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4