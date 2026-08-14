XE vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Xc40 recharge Brand Jaguar Volvo Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 12.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.